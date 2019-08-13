Paragliding Worlds 2019: All the day clips
Tuesday 13 August, 2019
The 16th FAI Paragliding World Championships has seen some amazing flying in Krushevo, with epic gaggles, fast racing and good conditions. Here are all the daily clips from the competition:
TASK 1
TASK 2
TASK 3
TASK 4
TASK 5
TASK 6
