Martin Jovanoski wins PWC Turkey

Martin Jovanoski won the Paragliding World Cup round which took place in Aksaray, Turkey from 4-11 September 2021. The event is the first of the 2022 tour.
Martin performed consistency well throughout the competition, winning two of the five tasks and placing top-three in the rest. Gleb Sukhotsky of Russia was second, and Frenchman Stephane Drouin, third.
US pilot Galen Kirkpatrick was top-ranked woman, and this was her first ever World Cup competition.
Results
Overall
1 – Martin Jovanoski (MK), Gin Boomerang 12
2 – Gleb Sukhotskiy (RU), Ozone Enzo 3
3 – Stephane Drouin (FR), Ozone Enzo 3
Women
1 – Galen Kirkpatrick (US), UP Meru/Kortel Kanibal Race 2
2 – Violeta Jimenez (US), Ozone Zeno
3 – Daria Krasnova (RU), UP Guru
Teams
1 – Gin Gliders
2 – Parastic
3 – Nearbirds
Find all the results here. The next stop is La Rioja, Argentina, 20-27 October 2021.