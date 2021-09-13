fbpx
Launching in front of Hasan Dagi in Aksaray, Turkey during the first round of the PWC 2022. Photo: PWCA
Comps and Events

Martin Jovanoski wins PWC Turkey

Monday 13 September, 2021

Martin Jovanoski won the Paragliding World Cup round which took place in Aksaray, Turkey from 4-11 September 2021. The event is the first of the 2022 tour.

Martin performed consistency well throughout the competition, winning two of the five tasks and placing top-three in the rest. Gleb Sukhotsky of Russia was second, and Frenchman Stephane Drouin, third.

US pilot Galen Kirkpatrick was top-ranked woman, and this was her first ever World Cup competition.

Winners: PWC 2022 Aksaray Turkey

Overall winners: 1 Martin Jovanoski (centre), 2 Gleb Sukhotsky (L), 3 Stephane Drouin (R)

women's podium PWC Turkey 2022

Women’s podium. 1 Galen Kirkpatrick, 2 Violeta Jimenez, 3 Daria Krasnova, 4 Liudmila Iurtceva, 5 Adel Honti. Photo: Beth Sillince

Results

Overall
1 – Martin Jovanoski (MK), Gin Boomerang 12
2 – Gleb Sukhotskiy (RU), Ozone Enzo 3
3 – Stephane Drouin (FR),  Ozone Enzo 3

Women
1 – Galen Kirkpatrick (US), UP Meru/Kortel Kanibal Race 2
2 – Violeta Jimenez (US), Ozone Zeno
3 – Daria Krasnova (RU), UP Guru

Teams
1 – Gin Gliders
2 – Parastic
3 – Nearbirds

Find all the results here. The next stop is La Rioja, Argentina, 20-27 October 2021.

PWCA.org

