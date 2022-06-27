Lenart Oblak wins X-Slovenia hike-and-fly Challenge

Starting at Ajdovščina, the 144km route rounded four turnpoints to finish at Mojstrana

Lenart Oblak won the X-Slovenia 2022 hike-and-fly Challenge, completing the 144km task in a little under 23 and a half hours.

The race took place over three days from 23 – 26 June, starting at Ajdovščina and finishing at Mojstrana, Slovenia. It follows a similar format to the Red Bull X-Alps and X-Pyr, but its shorter format and less committing terrain makes it suitable for less experienced hike-and-fly racers.

The second athlete home was fellow Slovenian Bojan Gaberšek, less than fifteen minutes after Lenart. In all, eight of the 19 pilots who took part completed the distance.

Find all the results on Airtribune.com