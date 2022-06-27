fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Starting at Ajdovščina, the 144km route rounded four turnpoints to finish at Mojstrana
Comps and Events

Lenart Oblak wins X-Slovenia hike-and-fly Challenge

Monday 27 June, 2022

Lenart Oblak won the X-Slovenia 2022 hike-and-fly Challenge, completing the 144km task in a little under 23 and a half hours. 

The race took place over three days from 23 – 26 June, starting at Ajdovščina and finishing at Mojstrana, Slovenia. It follows a similar format to the Red Bull X-Alps and X-Pyr, but its shorter format and less committing terrain makes it suitable for less experienced hike-and-fly racers.

The second athlete home was fellow Slovenian Bojan Gaberšek, less than fifteen minutes after Lenart. In all, eight of the 19 pilots who took part completed the distance.

Lenart Oblak X-Sovenia Challenge 2022

The winning team: Lenart Oblak and supporters

Find all the results on Airtribune.com

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK