Greg Chilton wins Dragon hike-and-fly race 2022

A Welsh hillside is a beautiful thing. Launching from one, even more so! Photos: Henry George

Greg Chilton won the Dragon Hike-and-fly race that took place in the Black Mountains of Wales over the weekend of 21-22 May 2022.

The 57km race started from the Cwmffryd Campsite near Crickhowell with turnpoints at Alt Yr Asgair, Hay Bluff, Llanthony Priory, Sugarloaf and Pen Gloch Y Pibwr. 35 athletes toed the start line and a record 22 made goal, with winner Greg completing it in under nine hours!

The weather changes fast in Wales. Grey skies at the start gave way to perfect cloud streets and then developed into windy conditions which forced some of the athletes to use their feet rather than their wings by the Saturday afternoon. “What a great weekend!” was the general feedback from the participants at the end of it all!

Results

Overall

Greg Chilton Keith Paterson Steve Ashley

Best newcomer:

Jacob Aubrey, 4th overall

First woman:

Roșie Ireland, 16th overall

crickhowellparagliding.com