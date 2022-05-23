fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
A Welsh hillside is a beautiful thing. Launching from one, even more so! Photos: Henry George
Comps and Events

Greg Chilton wins Dragon hike-and-fly race 2022

Monday 23 May, 2022

Greg Chilton won the Dragon Hike-and-fly race that took place in the Black Mountains of Wales over the weekend of 21-22 May 2022. 

The 57km race started from the Cwmffryd Campsite near Crickhowell with turnpoints at Alt Yr Asgair,  Hay Bluff, Llanthony Priory, Sugarloaf and Pen Gloch Y Pibwr. 35 athletes toed the start line and a record 22 made goal, with winner Greg completing it in under nine hours!

Dragon Hike and Fly 2022

35 athletes started the race

Dragon Hike and Fly

The 57km task for the Dragon Hike and Fly 2022, on Livetrack 24

The weather changes fast in Wales. Grey skies at the start gave way to perfect cloud streets and then developed into windy conditions which forced some of the athletes to use their feet rather than their wings by the Saturday afternoon. “What a great weekend!” was the general feedback from the participants at the end of it all!

Dragon Hike and Fly 2022 winners

Dragon Hike and Fly 2022 winners

Results

Overall

  1. Greg Chilton
  2. Keith Paterson
  3. Steve Ashley

Best newcomer:

Jacob Aubrey, 4th overall

First woman:

Roșie Ireland, 16th overall

crickhowellparagliding.com

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK