fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
All photos: Adi Geisegger
Comps and Events

Eigertour Winter 2022: Friedrich / Durogati win

Wednesday 23 February, 2022

Thomas Friedrich and Aaron Durogati were the winning pair in the first ever winter edition of the Eigertour. The race was held from 18-20 February 2022 in the Grindelwald area of the Swiss Alps.

The winter version of the hike-and-fly race is a ski-tour-and-fly race in snowy conditions. Pilots launch on skis, or with them strapped across their laps, and if they have to walk on roads, they have to carry skis as well as paragliding equipment. It is not for the feint hearted! The field of competitors was very strong, with many of the same athletes who took part in the summer edition and the Red Bull X-Alps.

Athletes competed in pairs, and the winners were:

  1. Tommy Friedrich / Aaron Durogati
  2. Nicolas Hojac / Patrick Von Känel
  3. Rémi Bourdelle / Carl Droz

AirDesign provided some great prizes, with first place winners awarded a SuSi or UFO.

Eigentor Winter 2022

Eigentor Winter 2022 winners

First place: Tommy Friedrich and Aaron Durogati

 

Eigentor Winter 2022 second place

In second: Nicolas Hojac and Patrick Von Känel

 

Eigertour 2022 third place

Third place: Rémi Bourdelle and Carl Droz

Photos: Adi Geisegger

Eigertour.rocks

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK