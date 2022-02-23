Eigertour Winter 2022: Friedrich / Durogati win

All photos: Adi Geisegger

Thomas Friedrich and Aaron Durogati were the winning pair in the first ever winter edition of the Eigertour. The race was held from 18-20 February 2022 in the Grindelwald area of the Swiss Alps.

The winter version of the hike-and-fly race is a ski-tour-and-fly race in snowy conditions. Pilots launch on skis, or with them strapped across their laps, and if they have to walk on roads, they have to carry skis as well as paragliding equipment. It is not for the feint hearted! The field of competitors was very strong, with many of the same athletes who took part in the summer edition and the Red Bull X-Alps.

Athletes competed in pairs, and the winners were:

Tommy Friedrich / Aaron Durogati Nicolas Hojac / Patrick Von Känel Rémi Bourdelle / Carl Droz

AirDesign provided some great prizes, with first place winners awarded a SuSi or UFO.

Eigertour.rocks