Ozone Chabre Open
Ozone Chabre Open returns in June 2026

Registrations open in January

26 November, 2025, by Cross Country

The original open-class comp to welcome EN-A and EN-B pilots has annnounced dates for 2026. Ozone Chabre Open is to take place 27 June to 4 July at the well-known XC location of Laragne, France.

The event describes itself as “a week-long international, stress-free competition for pilots flying EN-A, B or C wings”. “Providing a learning environment for experienced XC pilots new to competition, the week includes task briefings and debriefings as well as a number of social events,” say organisers.

Sponsored by Ozone and Cross Country Magazine, the Meet Director is Jocky Sanderson. Now in its 17th year, the event is organised by local club, Chabre Vol Libre.

Registration opens 18 January. Places are limited and although entries are largely on a ‘first come, first in’ basis, organisers say they aim to achieve a balance between rookies and first timers as well as fun and sport class pilots.

Laragne is a well known flying site. Conditions are often strongly thermal in early afternoon, especially in mid summer, in common with French Alpine sites. The area has enormous XC potential, particularly to the north and north east and is a great site for ridge flights to the west and back to land either at Laragne or Sisteron.

