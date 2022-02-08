Airtour 2022: Entries open until 15 February

Good times during the Airtour 2018. Photo: Alain Doucé

The Airtour, Saint Hilaire’s accessible seven-day hike-and-fly race, will take place from 11-18 June. Applications are open until 15 February.

It’s an inclusive event, and entries are invited from teams who are new to the format, as well as returning X-Alps-level experts. There are three different routes of increasing difficulty, and teams have seven days to tackle one, two or all of them.

The 2022 dates are 11-18 June, with 11 June being a mandatory briefing day. Hike-and-fly race rules apply, an assistant is compulsory and teams have to stop between 20:30 to 07:00.

Pilots must be over 18 and hold an IPPI 5 equivalent pilot rating. All the information, and pre-registration, is at airtour.fr