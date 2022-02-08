fbpx
Good times during the Airtour 2018. Photo: Alain Doucé
Comps and Events

Airtour 2022: Entries open until 15 February

Tuesday 8 February, 2022

The Airtour, Saint Hilaire’s accessible seven-day hike-and-fly race, will take place from 11-18 June. Applications are open until 15 February.

It’s an inclusive event, and entries are invited from teams who are new to the format, as well as returning X-Alps-level experts. There are three different routes of increasing difficulty, and teams have seven days to tackle one, two or all of them.

Airtour 2022 route

Three routes of increasing difficulty: Yellow, Blue and Red

The 2022 dates are 11-18 June, with 11 June being a mandatory briefing day. Hike-and-fly race rules apply, an assistant is compulsory and teams have to stop between 20:30 to 07:00.

Pilots must be over 18 and hold an IPPI 5 equivalent pilot rating. All the information, and pre-registration, is at airtour.fr

 

