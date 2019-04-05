Search
 
Theo de Blic, judging the judges. Photo: Theo de Blic
CIVL call for Acro Paragliding judges

Friday 5 April, 2019

Acro pilots Horacio Llorens and Théo de Blic are to lead a seminar in Organya, Spain to find new judges for Acro competitions.

The Acro committee of CIVL (Commission Internationale de Vol Libre) is organising the seminar for candidate judges.

“The aim of the seminar is to form a team of highly qualified judges, from as many nations as possible,” CIVL said on their website.

“[Acro] is the most spectacular and visual discipline of paragliding. But it is also the most complex discipline to score.

“With the introduction of the new battle competition format, it has become even more complex. The level of the athletes is continuously improving. So we must keep up the level of the judging.”

Interested candidates must register first. Selected candidates will then have their travel and accommodation budgets covered for the seminar.

New judges will be asked to make themselves available for act least one competition each season.

Register your interest here

