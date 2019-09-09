Chrigel’s team win Red Bull Dolomitenmann 2019

The Red Bull Dolomitenmann took place in Lienz, Austria, on 7 September 2019. Chrigel Maurer was the paraglider pilot on the winning team.

The Dolomitenmann has been happening for 32 years! It’s a relay race with teams made up of a runner, paraglider pilot, mountain biker and canoeist. It attracts high-level athletes – the paraglider pilots from the four highest placed teams are all Red Bull X-Alps pilots: Chrigel Maurer, Paul Guschlbauer, Aaron Durogati and Helmut Eichholzer.

The paragliding leg involves two flights with a run in between, and pilots have to have helmets and reserves so it’s all about the lightweight kit – Nova certified the 12m² Bantam just in time for this year’s event.

The runners set off from Lienz square in rain, but fortunately the weather cleared up enough and the paragliders did fly. Chrigel reached the handover first, followed by Aaron Durogati and then Paul Guschlbauer.

The fastest team finished all four disciplines in 3hr 47min, and the last team to complete the course did so in 7hr 16min.

Results

Kolland Topsport professional (Joseph Gray, Chrigel Maurer, Juri Ragnoli, Lukas Kubrikan), 3:47:02 Red Bull (Toni Palzer, Paul Guschlbauer, Daniel Geismayr, Harald Hudetz), 3:49:09 Pure Encapsulations (Francesco Puppi, Aaron Durogati, Frans Claes, Gerhard Schmid), 3:52:28

