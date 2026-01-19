Brett Janaway named Cross Country Pilot of Year 2025

It is an annual award that recognises a pilot who has made an outstanding contribution to the sport. This year the Cross Country Pilot of the Year award goes to Brett Janaway, the founder and organiser of the SRS series. Brett wins the prize for his tireless efforts over many years to make competition flying more accessible, more safe – and more fun.

“Well, that was most unexpected,” Brett said on receiving the award after SRS Gin Edition, Colombia. “Thank you. I am really grateful and really happy. I’m also really exhausted!”

Brett has organised over 50 paragliding events since the late 90s. In 2013 he founded the Gin Wide Open, which flourishes today as the Niviuk Fly Wide Open and a decade later the Sports Class Racing Series was born.

The SRS has proved a brilliant concept, filling a vital niche and providing a place where competitive pilots can race using their regular wings in a well-organised format in great venues around the world.

The fact it’s now one of the most popular competition series today and goes from strength to strength is in large part due to the energy, diligence and experience of Brett. Cross Country editor Ed Ewing said: “We are proud to recognise his hard work and contribution to the sport over many years.”

Brett says he’s now looking forward to a decent night’s sleep and then a week of flying. The Cross Country Magazine Pilot of the Year Award was founded in 2023. Previous winners include the late Timo Leonetti and Gavin McClurg.