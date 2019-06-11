Bornes to Fly 2019: won in a day

And the winner is ... Damien Lacaze gets his name on the Bornes to Fly trophy. Photo: Karine Dupureur

The 2019 edition of Bornes to Fly, the three-day Annecy-based hike-and-fly competition, was won by Damien Lacaze in just one day.

47 pilots set off from Talloires on 8 June to race the 129km course around five turnpoints. First home was Damien Lacaze in 11 hours and 17 minutes. Less than two minutes later Martin Vernerey followed him in, with third-placed Léo Beard not far behind. Claire Garnesson was the top-ranked woman, making it to 88.2km before the cut-off time on day 3.

Damien and the other early-home pilots got away with a one-hour walk in the whole competition – from Talloires to their launch at Col des Frêtes. They completed the rest of the course in one flight. Those who did not make it to goal on day one had a very different experience, with a lot of walking in wind and rain after the weather deteriorated.

Results

Damien Lacaze (FR), Ozone Z-Alps Martin Vernerey (FR), Supair Wild Léo Beard (FR), Skywalk X-Alps 3

First woman: Claire Garnesson (FR), BGD Riot, 88.2km

First tandem: Camille Girault (FR), MCC Aviation Beluga 3, 84.8km

bornestofly.fr