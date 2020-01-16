Search
 
Attila Bertok wins Forbes Flatlands 2020

Thursday 16 January, 2020

Attila Bertok won the Forbes Flatlands Hang Gliding Championship 2020, ahead of Josh Woods and Jonny Durand, all three flying for Moyes.

The week-long competition finished on 11 Jan 2020, having battled through some “challenging” conditions with visibility reduced by bushfire smoke, and strong winds at the start of the week.

In the end, four tasks were scored for Open Class, and three for Sports Class, which was won by Australia’s Peter Garrone on his Moyes Gecko.

Results

Open Class

  1. Attila Bertok (HU), Moyes RX 5 Pro, 3501 points
  2. Josh Woods (AU), Moyes RX 3.5 Pro, 3355 points
  3. Jonny Durand (AU), Moyes RX 4 Pro, 3215 points

Sports Class

  1. Peter Garrone (AU), Moyes Gecko 155, 2285 points
  2. Jonghwan Kim (KO), Moyes Gecko 155, 2024 points
  3. Abdul Mustopa (IN), Wills Wing U2, 1842 points

forbesflatlands.com

