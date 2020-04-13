fbpx
Apco Adama training wing

Monday 13 April, 2020

Apco Adama

Apco have released a 13m² ground-handling training wing. It’s called the Adama (which means “Earth”) and is aimed at paraglider and paramotor pilots of all levels. Or you can use it to keep the kids entertained.

The Adama is made from 42 g/m² “Zero Porosity” ripstop nylon which Apco describe as “bomb-proof”, and strongly built to withstand rough treatment. Butt holes at the wing tips allow debris to be emptied out. Apco say there’s no need to fold it neatly – simply shove it into the stuff bag it’s supplied with.

There are three levels of lines, and a trimmer system so you can use it in a wide range of wind conditions (“nil wind to blown out”). There’s one colour choice – stripy – and the colour order may vary.

ADAMA :: Ground Handling Wing

𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗔 🆕 Ground Handling Wing!Because we will all need to "knock off the rust" when coming back from COVID-19!!#KiteAnyWhere 🪂Practice Makes Perfect:✅13 [m2]✅Risers – full 3 risers system for “real wing” behavior✅Trimmers – to accommodate large wind speed range.✅Simple design, robust materials – 𝗡𝗼 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗱!✅Small and compact, easy to pack and carry✅Designed to be used in combination with APCO’s First harness✅Butt Holes (BT2) – passive release of any sand or debris from within the canopy.👉For more: https://www.apcoaviation.com/adama/Adama is also a great toy for anyone to play with.Family, especially kids can enjoy it, introducing them to the sport while keeping them entertained.Pilots should take it out and train whenever the wind is not good for take-off.Another advantage – no need to fold! Shove it in and out of the stuff bag in seconds – Adama has no elements which can deform and no special folding required.Constructed to last, it will withstand dragging on the ground and harsh abuse – use the Adama instead of wearing out your full size wing!#ApcoAviationSettingFutureStandards#Adama

Posted by Apco Aviation on Thursday, 9 April 2020

apcoaviation.com

