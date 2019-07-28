Alex Ploner: 2019 Hang Gliding World Champion

Alex Ploner is the new Hang Gliding World Champion! He won the 22nd FAI Hang Gliding World Championship 83 points ahead of teammate Christian Ciech.
For the sixth time, Italy are the top-ranked nation, followed by Brazil and then Germany.
The Championship took place from 13-27 July 2019 in Tolmezzo, Italy. Ten tasks were scored (86.1km, 135.4km, 75.1km, 143.1km, 95.0km, 127.6km, 199.9km, 94.9km, 100.2km), taking pilots over the landscapes of Italy, Austria and Slovenia.
Results
- Alex Ploner, IT, Icaro 2000, 8156 points
- Christian Ciech, IT, Icaro 2000, 8073 points
- Primoz Gricar, DE, Aeros, 7951 points
Nations
- Italy 24969 points
- Brazil 22097 points
- Germany 21904 points
italy2019.com / Airtribune.com
