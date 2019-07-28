Search
 
Photo: Facebook.com / 22nd FAI World Hang Gliding Championship
Comps and Events, News

Alex Ploner: 2019 Hang Gliding World Champion

Sunday 28 July, 2019

Alex Ploner is the new Hang Gliding World Champion! He won the 22nd FAI Hang Gliding World Championship 83 points ahead of teammate Christian Ciech.

For the sixth time, Italy are the top-ranked nation, followed by Brazil and then Germany.

The Championship took place from 13-27 July 2019 in Tolmezzo, Italy. Ten tasks were scored (86.1km, 135.4km, 75.1km, 143.1km, 95.0km, 127.6km, 199.9km, 94.9km, 100.2km), taking pilots over the landscapes of Italy, Austria and Slovenia.

Hang Gliding World Championship 2019 podium

Results

  1. Alex Ploner, IT, Icaro 2000, 8156 points
  2. Christian Ciech, IT, Icaro 2000, 8073 points
  3. Primoz Gricar, DE, Aeros, 7951 points

Nations

  1. Italy 24969 points
  2. Brazil 22097 points
  3. Germany 21904 points

italy2019.comAirtribune.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK