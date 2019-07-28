Alex Ploner: 2019 Hang Gliding World Champion

Photo: Facebook.com / 22nd FAI World Hang Gliding Championship

Alex Ploner is the new Hang Gliding World Champion! He won the 22nd FAI Hang Gliding World Championship 83 points ahead of teammate Christian Ciech.

For the sixth time, Italy are the top-ranked nation, followed by Brazil and then Germany.

The Championship took place from 13-27 July 2019 in Tolmezzo, Italy. Ten tasks were scored (86.1km, 135.4km, 75.1km, 143.1km, 95.0km, 127.6km, 199.9km, 94.9km, 100.2km), taking pilots over the landscapes of Italy, Austria and Slovenia.

Results

Alex Ploner, IT, Icaro 2000, 8156 points Christian Ciech, IT, Icaro 2000, 8073 points Primoz Gricar, DE, Aeros, 7951 points

Nations

Italy 24969 points Brazil 22097 points Germany 21904 points

italy2019.com / Airtribune.com