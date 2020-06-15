fbpx
From left to right, John Warden, Paul Summers, Cassy Fitzharris and James Summers
Aerofix UK announces change of ownership

Monday 15 June, 2020

Aerofix, one of the UK’s leading paragliding service and repair workshops, has changed hands.

The company has been bought out by members of staff, with the support of another paraglider pilot, Paul Summers.

The new ownership team includes manager Cassy Fitzharris and Paul’s son, James.

Former owner John Warden has sold the business, citing personal reasons. He said: “I hadn’t been expecting to sell at this stage but I had to reduce my involvement early last year for personal reasons. Cassy and James stepped up and demonstrated that they no longer needed my input in the same way.

“Selling the company to them and James’s father became a logical next step. I’ve enormously enjoyed supporting the paragliding community over the last five years, and am confident that pilots will continue to enjoy the exceptional service that has become Aerofix’ hallmark.”

John bought Aerofix in 2015 and relocated the workshop to Bradwell in the Peak District. Over the past five years many changes have been made, such as introducing laser measurement of lines, and launching a new website offering online booking of paraglider servicing, and replacement line ordering. He will stay involved with the business as an advisor.

John’s son, Theo Warden, is the current European Paragliding Champion.

Paul Summers has a number of other business interests and lives locally. He said: “Paragliding is a passion I share in my family with both James and my brother, Martin. I’ve seen James, Cassy and Aerofix develop over recent years from my perspective as a customer, and the opportunity to become directly involved was too good to miss.

“I’m looking forward to supporting their continuing development over the coming years and am delighted that John will be retained by the business in an advisory capacity.”

Aerofix.com

