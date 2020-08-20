fbpx
Advance go PFC-free for their new jacket

Thursday 20 August, 2020

Advance have produced a new flying jacket, the X-light.

Designed for hike-and-fly adventures and every day flying, the X-light is an elasticated soft-shell outer with a high-pile fleece liner.

Advance say the jacket is completely PFC free. Per- and poly-fluorinated chemicals are often used in water-repellent materials used in outdoor clothing, but can be harmful to the environment.

The jacket’s seams are glued. “The result is light, flat and elastic sewing, which contributes to the small packed volume and low weight of 215gm for the M size. Available in five sizes in blue.

More information at advance.ch/x-light.

