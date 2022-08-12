Pierre Carter paragliding from the South Col on Everest, 15 May 2022. Photo: Asian Trekking / clikman.com

In Cross Country 232 (August 2022) we spoke to Pierre Carter about his flight from nearly 8,000m on Everest back in May. Now this exclusive video of him has surfaced showing him taking off from that remote spot.

Shot by Samir Jung Thapa (clikman.com) and courtesy of Asian Trekking the two-minute clip shows Pierre groundhandling the wing to a steady state before turning and launching off the side of the world’s highest mountain.