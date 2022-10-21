Video interview: Vittorazi paramotor champions 2022

Vittorazi are celebrating 10 years of the Moster engine as well as gold medals in the recent paramotor world champions held in Brazil.

General Manager, Matteo Orazi talked to us at this year’s Coupe Icare, about the Moster, their new EFI technology and the MY22 release. Gold medal winners Pasquale Biondo and Fabrice and Oriane Breuzard were also on hand to tell us about their experiences in Brazil.

