Video: Inside Little Cloud 2021

Wednesday 7 April, 2021

Little Cloud were created in 2008 by Tom Bordeau. Initially specialising in mini and mountain wings, now their range covers all sorts of paragliding and their philosophy is quite unique. Buy a Little Cloud wing and you’ll find yourself a member of the Happy Flying Family, too.  

This eight-minute video, made by Imbaud Verhaegen and Jean De Biolley, takes us Inside Little Cloud.

