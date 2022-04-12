Video: How paragliders are tested and certified

“The job of the test pilot is to collapse the glider … and then let the glider fly.” Air Turquoise is paragliding’s main testing body. In this excellent 10-minute film they explain exactly why and how paragliders are tested before they are certified for sale to the public.
Lead test pilot Alain Zoller explains the whole process from start to finish.
“Pilots are going to have to get used to reading the report and not just looking at the letter”, says Randi Eriksen from test house Air Turquoise. “Now, if a glider uses folding lines to make a collapse then it automatically gets a D. But the results in the manouvres may be B or C. […]
