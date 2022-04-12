Video: How paragliders are tested and certified

Not all testing takes place in the air... Photo: Air Turquoise

“The job of the test pilot is to collapse the glider … and then let the glider fly.” Air Turquoise is paragliding’s main testing body. In this excellent 10-minute film they explain exactly why and how paragliders are tested before they are certified for sale to the public.

Lead test pilot Alain Zoller explains the whole process from start to finish.