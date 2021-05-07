Video: Flow by Gavin McClurg
Friday 7 May, 2021
VIDEO
“Why do we do what we do?” Asks regular columnist and adventure-guru Gavin McClurg. “The answer is flow. A state of mind where you become completely immersed in whatever you are doing. Time evaporates, confidence soars.”
Camerawork: Ben Horton
