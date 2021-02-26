Video: First look – Sky Zoe
Friday 26 February, 2021
Built to be a robust, fly-anywhere aerial toy that, depending on wing loading, can be used for high-wind soaring, hike-and-fly or local thermalling, the Sky Zoe mini paraglider is loads of fun.
We got to know it in the south of France.
