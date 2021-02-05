Video: First look – Advance Pi 3
Friday 5 February, 2021
“Lightness, performance and a definite fun factor” was the promise from Advance when they released the latest incarnation of the Pi hike-and-fly wing.
Marcus and Charlie King took the Pi 3 19 out into the mountains of southern France to get a feel for it at different wing loadings.
Full review coming in Cross Country magazine issue 218 (April 2020)
