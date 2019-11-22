Search
 
Throw... A pilot on an SIV course deploys their rescue parachute. Photo: Andy Busslinger
The Big Fat Re-Pack Study: Reserve Parachutes

Friday 22 November, 2019

“If we can design our equipment around how people behave when they are under stress, then we will have much more success.”

In this brilliant video Dr Matt Wilkes explains his findings from an important study into how paraglider pilots throw their reserves.

Taking 52 pilots on a zip-line at the Thames Valley Big Fat Re-Pack, he videoed how each pilot deployed their reserve. He then analysed the footage second by second, to come to several important conclusions.

His results, which are published in full in Cross Country 206 (Dec/Jan 2020), include

KEY FINDINGS

RECOMMENDATIONS

