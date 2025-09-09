Vijay Soni: 1972-2025

I first met Vijay Soni in 1999 at a paragliding meet in Pune. I had learned to fly in Himachal, and Vijay in Maharashtra. Though we both began flying around 1995/96, it took four years for our paths to cross. From that very first meeting, we saw each other as kindred spirits and quickly became close friends.

At the end of that event, we tried some synchronised wingovers. Being in the air near him felt natural. Our non-verbal communication was smooth – perhaps because neither of us was great with words. We were also friendly rivals, both having sporting ambitions and a quiet need for professional validation, but the friendship always came first. Over the next 26 years, that balance never faltered.

Vijay passed away doing what he loved – flying. He met with a fatal accident during a practice flight in North Macedonia, just days before his next competition.

Born on 8 August 1972 Vijay was trained as a civil engineer and when I first met him he was involved in his family’s construction business. But paragliding was his true passion.

Vijay was currently the highest-ranked Indian pilot on the WPRS. His accomplishments were many: a bronze medallist with the Indian team at the Asian Championship (twice), second place at the Hellenic XC Championship in Greece, first at both the Paragliding International Championship and the Himalayan Open in Bir (2012), and third at the Skynomad Open in Bulgaria the same year. He also served as a technical committee member in various international events and as a jury member in several accuracy competitions. Vijay played a pivotal role in popularising accuracy competitions in India.