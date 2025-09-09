Vijay Soni: 1972-2025
Vijay Soni was one of India's leading paraglider pilots9 September, 2025, by Gurpreet Dhindsa | Photo: Ed Ewing
I first met Vijay Soni in 1999 at a paragliding meet in Pune. I had learned to fly in Himachal, and Vijay in Maharashtra. Though we both began flying around 1995/96, it took four years for our paths to cross. From that very first meeting, we saw each other as kindred spirits and quickly became close friends.
At the end of that event, we tried some synchronised wingovers. Being in the air near him felt natural. Our non-verbal communication was smooth – perhaps because neither of us was great with words. We were also friendly rivals, both having sporting ambitions and a quiet need for professional validation, but the friendship always came first. Over the next 26 years, that balance never faltered.
Vijay passed away doing what he loved – flying. He met with a fatal accident during a practice flight in North Macedonia, just days before his next competition.
Born on 8 August 1972 Vijay was trained as a civil engineer and when I first met him he was involved in his family’s construction business. But paragliding was his true passion.
Vijay was currently the highest-ranked Indian pilot on the WPRS. His accomplishments were many: a bronze medallist with the Indian team at the Asian Championship (twice), second place at the Hellenic XC Championship in Greece, first at both the Paragliding International Championship and the Himalayan Open in Bir (2012), and third at the Skynomad Open in Bulgaria the same year. He also served as a technical committee member in various international events and as a jury member in several accuracy competitions. Vijay played a pivotal role in popularising accuracy competitions in India.
About seven years ago Vijay took a major step: leaving the family business to start teaching paragliding in Kamshet. He founded The Orange Life, a paragliding school and adventure base by the lake, halfway between Mumbai and Pune. It quickly became my favourite place to relax between flying seasons in Himachal. Today, his daughter Saloni is carrying on his legacy, managing the school with the same quiet dedication her father was known for.
Despite his vast flying experience, Vijay approached the shift to teaching with an admirable humbleness. He worked with me to understand instruction methods, and I deeply respected him for that. It showed his character.
Beyond flying, Vijay had other talents that few knew about. He was a skilled equestrian, competing in dressage, and a passionate kayaker, having paddled the Narmada River from its source to the sea.
He stood by me whenever we needed to take a stand for the sport. He was quiet, steady, and kind. I often felt I had much to learn from his calm presence. From what I saw in his bond with his daughter, he was a good father too.
Above all, Vijay was a remarkable human being – gentle, strong, and grounded. The skies feel emptier now, but everyone who knew him carries a piece of his spirit. Fly free, brother.
Vijay is survived by his wife Rupal, daughter Saloni (29), and son Tarang (24).
Vijay Soni, 52, died in a paragliding accident on 5 July 2025 while flying in Kruševo, North Macedonia
This article was first published in Cross Country Issue 260