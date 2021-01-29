Understanding the meteorology and weather systems is key to paragliding in Tenerife

In Cross Country 217 (Feb/March 2021) we talk to some experts to get the insider’s guide to paragliding in Tenerife. Just four hours from Europe it’s an early season favourite for pilots escaping northern winter.

We know a lot of us can’t travel just now, but if you’re planning your escape as soon as restrictions lift, then check out this excellent explainer to the sites, weather systems and flying of this unique island, featuring Cross Country’s very own Bruce Goldsmith.