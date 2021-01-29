Understanding the meteorology and weather systems is key to paragliding in Tenerife
Paragliding guide to how to fly Tenerife
Friday 29 January, 2021
VIDEO
In Cross Country 217 (Feb/March 2021) we talk to some experts to get the insider’s guide to paragliding in Tenerife. Just four hours from Europe it’s an early season favourite for pilots escaping northern winter.
We know a lot of us can’t travel just now, but if you’re planning your escape as soon as restrictions lift, then check out this excellent explainer to the sites, weather systems and flying of this unique island, featuring Cross Country’s very own Bruce Goldsmith.
You might also like
Pumping a paraglider’s brakes used to be advised against, but Bruce Goldsmith explains why it has its place as an advanced technique for modern paragliders
Read more
Here are my top tips on how to climb better – the single most important part of flying.
Read more
The French edition of the best-selling techniques book is available through Amazon
Read more
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice Plus
exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition From
per month £2.59
Ten issues via Zinio
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
Read offline on phone or device
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition From
£4.19
per month
Ten issues airmailed
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital From
£4.79
per month
Benefit from instant delivery
Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK