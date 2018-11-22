Watch: Magikistan – Paragliding in Tajikistan

In spring 2018 Women’s Acro Paragliding World Champion Christina Kolb and paragliding instructor Alain Lehoux went on a vol-biv trip to Tajikistan.

Here is the story of their journey. At times hard, always inspirational, eye-opening and enlightening, the pair hike, fly and travel through remarkable terrain and meet equally remarkable people.

Make time to watch this full 12-minute film, which was a prize winner at this year’s Coupe Icare film festival.