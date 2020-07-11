How to improve your shoulder strength for paragliding
Saturday 11 July, 2020
Personal trainer Ben Abruzzo shows us how to improve your shoulder strength for paragliding and free flight.
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£2.59
per month
-
Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
-
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
-
Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
-
Exactly the same magazines as print
Print edition
From
£4.19
per month
-
Ten packed issues airmailed to you
-
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
-
Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
-
Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK