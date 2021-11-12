“I never knew my instrument could register above 17,000ft.”

When Peter Fay from Paraglide Maui in Hawaii was forced to temporarily close his business earlier this year he used the time wisely – and headed to Tanzania to hike-and-fly from Kilimanjaro with Pierre Carter and the Paraglide Kilimanjaro team.

“It’s the longest free-flight descent in the world!” he says. He edited this five-minute trip video just for us. It’s good!