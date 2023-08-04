Coming in to top-land the Dôme des Ecrins
Damien Lacaze: Ecrins Magic
Friday 4 August, 2023
Damien Lacaze top-landed Pelvoux (4,102m) and then the Dôme de Neige des Ecrins (4,105m) in one magical day’s flying from Vallouise in July 2023.
