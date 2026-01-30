Watch: Tom and Horacio fly 3,000m volcano

Tom de Dorlodot has survived many tough encounters from high altitude flights in the Karakoram to multiple outings in the Red Bull X-Alps. His latest project sees him star in a new TV series with larger-than-life YouTuber and adventurer Beau Miles.

The series involves the Kiwi filmmaker teaming up with various athletes and in this 26 minute episode, he joins forces with Tom to learn about the epic flight Tom and Horacio Llorens made to a 3,000m volcano in Tanzania.

The episode follows Tom from his home in the Azores to Tanzania, where he and Horacio succesfully flew with the permission of the Masai people a mountain they consider sacred. Also in the team was filmmaker and photographer Jake Holland, whose photo of the pair graced the cover of issue 247.

You can watch the full 26min episode with Tom and Horacio flying the Ol Doinyo Lengai volcano for free on redbull.com.