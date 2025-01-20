Destination: Madeira

Flung out like a crumb on the vast table of the Atlantic Ocean, Madeira lies 400km north of the Canary Islands, on a level with Marakesh, Morocco. There are four islands in the small group, which is an autonomous region of Portugal.

Known as the Pearl of the Atlantic, Madeira is a year-round destination, but as always the weather rules. The island is the top of a massive volcano which rises 6,000m from the ocean floor and is jagged and mountainous inland, rising to 1,862m AMSL at Pico Ruivo, the highest point. The...