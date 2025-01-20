Destination: Madeira
Known as the Pearl of the Atlantic, Madeira is a year-round destination20 January, 2025, by Adi Geisegger
You may also like
NZ’S 100 Great Peaks climb-and-fly challenge
Nathan Longhurst set out in November 2024 to solo climb-and-fly every summit on The New Zealand Alpine Club’s 100 Great Peaks listRead More
How to learn the art of vol-bivouac
"The ability to travel over terrain, camp and continue the next day must be as old as humankind itself". Jake Holland talks vol-bivouacRead More
Current Issue
Cross Country 255:February 2025
Welcome to the Progression Issue – where we take a serious look at how pilots of all levels can keep on learning and getting betterFind out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Get a Digital Subscription
£3.90Per month
£46.80A year
Get a Print & Digital Subscription
£7.00Per month
£84.00A year
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
£3.90Per month
£46.80A year
Digital & Print
£7.00Per month
£84.00A year
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090