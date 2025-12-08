High Adventure Pizi Touch gloves
Accessories

High Adventure Pizi Touch

Hugh Miller puts these dedicated paragliding gloves to the test

8 December, 2025, by Hugh Miller

Few pieces of flying kit are as personal – or as overlooked – as gloves. They’re the crucial link between pilot and wing, and when temperatures drop or lines start biting, their design flaws show fast. Common issues include too much tightness on the back of the hand, leaky seams, and wear-and-tear. 

I finally graduated from generic outdoor gloves to a pair of the bizarrely named Bitsy gloves for five years, and their scalloped shape, dexterity and touchscreen functionality meant it was the first pair I can say I genuinely loved. Coming in 13 sizes, the Pizi Touch are the successors to the Bitsys.

Design and build

Paragliding gloves have to withstand abuse, brake line abrasion and wind chill, while remaining supple and dextrous enough to allow good levels of feeling, and also allow moisture wicking from when we’re stood sweating on launch. If you have to stuff...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

A selection of paragliding karabiners

Making the right connection: Explainer

Bastienne Wentzel explains more about the limited number of paragliding karabiner studies and what the results can tell us
Read More
Parafly24 Glider-check kit

ParaFly24 Glider-Check Kit Review

ParaFly24 have created a kit for pilots to check their own paragliders at home. We tried out their new line checker and porosity meter
Read More
Racer E-Glove 4

Racer E-Glove 4 review

Raynaud's sufferer Sophie Tudor praised Racer's E-Glove 4 as, "by far the best heated gloves I’ve ever had paragliding"
Read More

Premium Articles

Ferdi Vogel's Cross Country Masterclass

Masterclass: Alpine Cross-Country Flying with Ferdi Vogel

Alpine XC guru Ferdi Vogel talks about lee side flying, triangle theory, thermalling techniques, speedbar use and an "easy" 100km FAI
Read More
Coupe Icare Expo Tent

Coupe Icare Expo 2025

Explore the latest innovations at the Coupe Icare Expo 2025 with our round-up of new gear including harnesses and gliders.
Read More
Pemberton, Canada

Adventure Mode: A weekend vol-biv in Pemberton

Pemberton is the uncontested Canadian paragliding Mecca. Redbull X-Alps pilot James Elliot is our guide.
Read More