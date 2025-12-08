High Adventure Pizi Touch
Hugh Miller puts these dedicated paragliding gloves to the test8 December, 2025, by Hugh Miller
You may also like
Making the right connection: Explainer
Bastienne Wentzel explains more about the limited number of paragliding karabiner studies and what the results can tell usRead More
ParaFly24 Glider-Check Kit Review
ParaFly24 have created a kit for pilots to check their own paragliders at home. We tried out their new line checker and porosity meterRead More
Premium Articles
Masterclass: Alpine Cross-Country Flying with Ferdi Vogel
Alpine XC guru Ferdi Vogel talks about lee side flying, triangle theory, thermalling techniques, speedbar use and an "easy" 100km FAIRead More
Coupe Icare Expo 2025
Explore the latest innovations at the Coupe Icare Expo 2025 with our round-up of new gear including harnesses and gliders.Read More