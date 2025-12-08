High Adventure Pizi Touch

Few pieces of flying kit are as personal – or as overlooked – as gloves. They’re the crucial link between pilot and wing, and when temperatures drop or lines start biting, their design flaws show fast. Common issues include too much tightness on the back of the hand, leaky seams, and wear-and-tear.

I finally graduated from generic outdoor gloves to a pair of the bizarrely named Bitsy gloves for five years, and their scalloped shape, dexterity and touchscreen functionality meant it was the first pair I can say I genuinely loved. Coming in 13 sizes, the Pizi Touch are the successors to the Bitsys.

Design and build

Paragliding gloves have to withstand abuse, brake line abrasion and wind chill, while remaining supple and dextrous enough to allow good levels of feeling, and also allow moisture wicking from when we’re stood sweating on launch. If you have to stuff...