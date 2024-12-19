Watch: Joy and frustration in the Brazilian flats
Watch: Joy and frustration in the Brazilian flats

Launch at 7am – land by 8am? Ouch

19 December, 2024

“Imagine a place where you launch at 7am and by 8am you’re already on the ground and the day is over.” So begins the latest video from Joanna Di Grigoli, who reveals some of the secrets to flying the flatlands in north-eastern Brazil.

“It’s known for being the perfect place for long distance flights,” she says. “It can be magical with cloud streets that stretch for kilometres and endless final glides at sunset, but it’s also windy, very weak in the morning, it shuts down at noon and you can land too early if you make the wrong decision.”

Despite not making – in her own words – any long flights, Joanna still managed a 224km flight and in this video shares some of her tips for dealing with the frustration and stress and the need for patience.

