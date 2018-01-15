Pyrenean Adventure 3: Anayet

X-Pyr 2016 Turnpoint 3: Anayet (2,545m)

Anayet is deep in the Pyrenees and there’s no way to reach this magical place without flying or enjoying a wonderful but long hike from the trailhead below Candanchu ski station.

Fly across from nearby Hecho, where you can start on foothills that face the prevailing SW wind. If N wind, avoid flying down to the Panticosa or Canfranc valleys, as they will be under the influence of Fogony (Föhn).

With a S, it makes sense to fly out early in the day, avoiding the trap of getting too deep and being pinned by valley winds. Head S past Canfranc, or take the tigerline to Biescas, where an excellent launch overlooks more welcoming terrain.

Photo: X-Pyr

From the 2017 Travel Guide's 'Pyrenean Adventure'. Find the other turnpoints here.

