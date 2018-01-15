Search
 
Europe, July/August, May/June, September/October, Travel Guide

Pyrenean Adventure 3: Anayet

Monday 15 January, 2018

X-Pyr 2016 Turnpoint 3: Anayet (2,545m)

Anayet is deep in the Pyrenees and there’s no way to reach this magical place without flying or enjoying a wonderful but long hike from the trailhead below Candanchu ski station.

Fly across from nearby Hecho, where you can start on foothills that face the prevailing SW wind. If N wind, avoid flying down to the Panticosa or Canfranc valleys, as they will be under the influence of Fogony (Föhn).

With a S, it makes sense to fly out early in the day, avoiding the trap of getting too deep and being pinned by valley winds. Head S past Canfranc, or take the tigerline to Biescas, where an excellent launch overlooks more welcoming terrain.

Photo: X-Pyr

From the 2017 Travel Guide’s ‘Pyrenean Adventure’. Find the other turnpoints here.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Europe July/August May/June September/October Travel Guide
Back to Europe July/August May/June September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE