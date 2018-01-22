Macedonia Magic: Vodno

If you look up from anywhere in Skopje you can’t fail to spot the huge cross sitting atop Vodno. The hill is a popular place to hike, bike and generally unwind, so there are plenty of buses that will take you to the cablecar that goes to the summit (not Mondays).

From the summit a short walk takes you to the grassy take-off with plenty of room to lay out. The top to bottom is 1,000m and will give you commanding views of the capital. There are several landings in and around the city (the country club landing has beers available).

Soarable in northerlies the site has good XC possibilities – the site record is 105km to Lake Ohrid and locals say the first 70km is relatively easy. Hook up with the very welcoming local pilots as you need to phone ATC to let them know you are flying.

Contact: Club Vertigo vertigo.org.mk

Photo: Marcus King

