Search
 
Europe, July/August, March/April, May/June, September/October, Travel Guide

Macedonia Magic: Vodno

Monday 22 January, 2018

If you look up from anywhere in Skopje you can’t fail to spot the huge cross sitting atop Vodno. The hill is a popular place to hike, bike and generally unwind, so there are plenty of buses that will take you to the cablecar that goes to the summit (not Mondays).

From the summit a short walk takes you to the grassy take-off with plenty of room to lay out. The top to bottom is 1,000m and will give you commanding views of the capital. There are several landings in and around the city (the country club landing has beers available).

Soarable in northerlies the site has good XC possibilities – the site record is 105km to Lake Ohrid and locals say the first 70km is relatively easy. Hook up with the very welcoming local pilots as you need to phone ATC to let them know you are flying.

Contact: Club Vertigo vertigo.org.mk

Photo: Marcus King

Macedonia’s Kruševo is a well-known competition venue – but there is loads more to this fascinating country. Explore more Macedonian flying sites

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE