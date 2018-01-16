Search
 
Europe, July/August, March/April, May/June, September/October, Travel Guide

Island Hopping: Crete

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

Icarus is remembered as the young pilot who flew too close to the sun and fell into the sea when the wax on his wings melted. Less well remembered is that his Dad, Daedalus, managed to make it all the way to the mainland.

At the time, both pilots were escaping from the Labyrinth on Crete, where they’d been imprisoned as punishment for helping a queen and her daughter. Harsh, we think. You too can have a go at being Daedalus with a trip to Crete, where you can fly numerous coastal and inland sites.

It is generally windy at the height of summer, but you do get wave setting up above the 2,500m mountains. Is there truth to the legend? It’s not impossible…

paragliding.olympicwings.com
paraglidingcrete.blogspot.co.uk
paragliding-greece.gr

Photo: Louis Garnier

From the 2016 Travel Guide: Cruise around the Mediterranean and fly these beautiful island spots

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE