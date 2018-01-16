Island Hopping: Crete

Icarus is remembered as the young pilot who flew too close to the sun and fell into the sea when the wax on his wings melted. Less well remembered is that his Dad, Daedalus, managed to make it all the way to the mainland.

At the time, both pilots were escaping from the Labyrinth on Crete, where they’d been imprisoned as punishment for helping a queen and her daughter. Harsh, we think. You too can have a go at being Daedalus with a trip to Crete, where you can fly numerous coastal and inland sites.

It is generally windy at the height of summer, but you do get wave setting up above the 2,500m mountains. Is there truth to the legend? It’s not impossible…

paragliding.olympicwings.com

paraglidingcrete.blogspot.co.uk

paragliding-greece.gr

Photo: Louis Garnier

