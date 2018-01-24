Search
 
Asia, January/February, March/April, November/December, September/October, Travel Guide

Himalayan Getaways: Bandipur, Nepal

Wednesday 24 January, 2018

Assuming you’ve visited Pokhara, Nepal’s biggest flying destination, then next on your list could be Bandipur.

With a backdrop of Himalayan giants including 8,000m Makalu the setting couldn’t be better. Once a royal retreat the village is about three hours from Kathmandu and makes a perfect stopover between there and Pokhara.

The flying is ridge-soaring in perfect winds that are drawn in every day by the big mountains behind.

After a lazy start and chai in the village, a fifteen-minute stroll up an easy path will take you to the launch. From there soar dynamically up to the main part of the ridge where you can waft over the dense jungle full of birds and monkeys until the sun sets.

There are cross-country possibilities too plus plenty of trekking options.

When to go: Oct to Apr

paragliding-nepal.com

Photo: Andy Busslinger

This appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide as a Himalayan Getaway, one of six alternative sites to Pokhara and Bir for pilots visiting the Himalaya.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Asia January/February March/April November/December September/October Travel Guide
Back to Asia January/February March/April November/December September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE