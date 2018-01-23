Search
 
Europe, July/August, March/April, May/June, September/October, Travel Guide

La Colmiane, France

Tuesday 23 January, 2018

The spectaular Mercantour National Park is out of bounds to pilots – you face a fine and kit confiscation if you land, launch or fly at less than 1,000m agl here.

La Colmiane allows you to get close to the big terrain here legally. This small ski resort lies on a col about 40km north of Nice – from the col you can drive up a dirt track to the take-off on Pic de la Colmiane. The landing is in a large football field to the west.

Alternatively you can drive up to the large southwest face of the Tête du Brec. The normal launch is just above the road on the large grassy slope, although there are plenty of hike-and-fly options.

The valley is sheltered and can provide safe flying even when it is windy elsewhere, just remember conditions can be widely different if you head off XC. Climbing high on the big slopes will give you spectacular views of the rocky mountains beyond.

ailesdumercantour.fr

Photo: Charlie King

This appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide as part of Golden Ticket, a collection of sites where the Alps touch the Mediterranean on the Cote d’Azur and you’ll find spectacular year-round flying.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE