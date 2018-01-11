City Slickers: Lima

This is proper urban flying. Lima is a sprawling city hemmed in by hills and choking on its own polluted streets. It breathes where it meets the Pacific Ocean in the upscale suburb of Miraflores. Take-off is in a pleasant, grassy city park on top of a cliff. In front and below you runs a busy highway and then the sea – this is no place for a top to bottom. Launch, turn and you’re in the lift band. Soar the cliffs and then, with a bit of work, the majestic glass-fronted Marriott Hotel. Wave at your reflection in the dark glass as you top out escalator-style above it. The real show though is the city of Lima behind. A tangle of city streets, traffic and high-rise buildings spread out for miles. It really is a unique situation. The scene is tandem-first, but make friends and show your credentials and you will be allowed to fly.
Photo: Thomas Schwarzer
Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of an article called City Slickers. You can find the other urban getaways in the series, here.
