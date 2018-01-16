Annecy’s Secret Sites: Semnoz

Forest and smooth slopes makes Semnoz different. A way to enjoy flying around Annecy far from crowded places and strong flying conditions.

To get here it’s a 17km drive along a fabulous forest and mountain road from Annecy or 10km from Col de Leschaux.

Take off from the very top at 1,700m or from the west side at a ski station at around 1,500m. Semnoz is an afternoon flying spot that works fine with light northerlies and westerlies.

The classic 50km out-and-return XC is to go to Le Revard (above Aix les Bains) and come back. You can also start the classic Tour du Lac from here, but personally for me Semnoz is the natural doorway to the more remote territory of Les Bauges.

Photo: Jérôme Maupoint

Appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide. See Annecy’s other secret sites, here