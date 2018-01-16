Search
 
Annecy’s Secret Sites: Col des Frêtes

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

World famous! A one-hour walk from the Planfait launch will take you above the inversion and give you an amazing view of the lake.

Launch at 1,650m is grassy, large, comfortable and south-west facing. It’s a classic hike-and-fly with a good feeling of security.

To get here park 50m below Planfait take-off. Start slowly and go easy – it’s steep all the way to the top! At the south shoulder of the Dents de Lanfon is a grassy edge. This is Col des Frêtes and your reward is a breathtaking panoramic view and a flight that is suitable for everyone, from beginners to old hands.

Flying here is a good mix of thermals and ridge soaring. It’s a good way to escape the crowds of Planfait and Montmin, as well as the stability.

Photo: Jérôme Maupoint

Appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide. See Annecy’s other secret sites, here

