Théo de Blic crowned King of Brenta 2018

Théo de Blic won the second stage of the 2018 Acro World Tour in Italy, and the title King of Brenta.

King of Brenta took place at Lake Molveno, Italy, on the weekend of 18-22 July 2018, and saw 31 pilots competing from 13 nations. The first-ranked female pilot was fellow French pilot Claire Mercuriot, in 26th place overall.

The third and final stage of the tour is Acromax, which takes place in Italy from 11-15 August, before the Acro World Tour finals at the Sonchaux Acro Show the following weekend, 24-26 August.

Results

Théo de Blic (FR) Victor Carrera (CL) François Ragolski (FR) Tim Alongi (FR) Horacio Llorens (ES)

