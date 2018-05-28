Search
 
Maxime Pinot wins 2018 edition of Bornes to Fly

Monday 28 May, 2018

Maxime Pinot won the 2018 edition of the Bornes to Fly, which took place over the weekend of 19-21 May 2018.

The three-day hike and fly race started and finished in Talloires on the eastern shore of lake Annecy in France. Fifty-three teams were on the start-line, of which 15 successfully completed the 154km course around five turnpoints.

Bornes to Fly 2018 route

Latvia’s Karlis Jaunpetrovics, whose video is above, summed up Bornes to Fly: “What an absolute pleasure, pain, exhaustion, surrealness and emotional highs and lows”.

Results

  1. Maxime Pinot (FR)
  2. Steve Bramfitt (GB)
  3. Tanguy Renaud-Goud (FR)

Kinga Mastalerz was first-placed woman and 24th overall.

bornestofly.fr

