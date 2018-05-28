Maxime Pinot wins 2018 edition of Bornes to Fly

Maxime Pinot won the 2018 edition of the Bornes to Fly, which took place over the weekend of 19-21 May 2018.

The three-day hike and fly race started and finished in Talloires on the eastern shore of lake Annecy in France. Fifty-three teams were on the start-line, of which 15 successfully completed the 154km course around five turnpoints.

Latvia’s Karlis Jaunpetrovics, whose video is above, summed up Bornes to Fly: “What an absolute pleasure, pain, exhaustion, surrealness and emotional highs and lows”.

Results

Maxime Pinot (FR) Steve Bramfitt (GB) Tanguy Renaud-Goud (FR)

Kinga Mastalerz was first-placed woman and 24th overall.

bornestofly.fr