Hand’Expert: solo wheelchair harness from Back Bone

Back Bone have produced a solo wheelchair harness for disabled paraglider pilots, called the Hand’Expert.

The company, who offer paramotor training and equipment and are based in Tallard, France, already made a tandem wheelchair for disabled passengers, but the Hand’Expert is for solo pilots.

The size and inclination of the wheelchair can be adjusted, and it can be fitted to a choice of harnesses. It comes with a removable neoprene cover to keep the pilot warm.

The back and front of the Hand’Expert fold in so that it can be transported in a car, and it can be supplied in a range of colours.

backbone.fr