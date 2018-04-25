Search
 
Philipp Berger, Ferdinand Vogel and Simon Oberrauner
Comps and Events, News

Ferdi Vogel wins Bordairrace Kampenwand

Wednesday 25 April, 2018

Nova Team Pilot Ferdinand Vogel (DE) won the Kampenwand Bordairrace 2018, over the weekend of 21/22 April 2018.

The 33-hour hike-and-fly competition saw excellent XC conditions, and pilots had to fly a long way to get a good ranking.

In the competition athletes must travel as far as they dare from the start on day one, and then get home the next day. The tactics involved mean being strategic about setting your day one turnpoint. Too short and you won’t rank; too far and you won’t get home again.

Ferdi was one of only three athletes who decided to head west on the first day – into a headwind that was forecast to strengthen the next day.

Ferdinand Vogel. Photo: Nova

Ferdinand Vogel. Photo: Nova

Progressing on his own and much more slowly than the gaggle that had headed east, he nevertheless set his turnpoint at 121.8km at Tschirgant, a mountain near Imst, Tyrol, and turned back northeast, reaching Garmisch Partenkirchen.

On day two it took him just over three hours to then fly from Wank near Garmisch Partenkirchen back to Aschau and the start. He was flying a new Nova Sector (EN C) and averaged almost 30km/h.

Nova team manager Till Gottbrath said Ferdi was “very satisfied” that his strategy worked out perfectly. “He received lots of positive feedback from his fellow athletes for successfully going his own way!”

With 311 points he achieved the highest score ever in the history of the Bordairrace series.

Philipp Berger (AT, Skywalk Poison X-Alps) and Simon Oberrauner (AT, Skywalk X-Alps 3) were second and third.

Elisabeth Seibt (DE) was first woman, ahead of Yvonne Dath (DE).

> Full results

> Facebook page

> Ferdi’s Day 1 track

> Ferdi’s Day 2 track

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE