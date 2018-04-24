Search
 
Cracks: Jošt Napret, Bojan Gabersek and Primoz Susa. Photo: Bojan Gabersek / Facebook
Slovenian bombsquad grab 300km world record

Tuesday 24 April, 2018

A team of four Slovenian pilots set a new out-and-return distance world record on Saturday 21 April 2018, with an incredible flight of more than 300km.

Bojan Gabersek, Jošt Napret, Primoz Susa and Dušan Orož flew together to set a new world record of 302.11km, beating the previous out-and-return world record by almost 20km.

All four pilots were flying Ozone Enzo 3s, and flew as a team. They launched from Sorica in Slovenia and flew west into Italy. They were in the air for 10 hours, averaging 30km/h – five hours flying west, before turning and spending five hours flying back east.

Posting on their team Facebook page the Slovenian Paragliding Team said: “This one is really big! 300 km out-and-return. A world record! This one was a few years in the making, weather can be tricky over such distance in the Alps. Nobody expected it to be done in April, but these guys did it in style!”

The world record has been submitted to the FAI for ratification. The current world record is held by Arduino Persello (IT), who flew 282.4km on 27 June 2012 along a similar route.

See the tracklogs of the 302km out-and-return here:

Bojan Gabersek

Jošt Napret

Primoz Susa

Dušan Orož

