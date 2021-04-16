Video: First look at the BGD Base 2
Friday 16 April, 2021
The Base 2 is BGD’s new high-EN B cross-country paraglider, replacing the Punk in their glider range.
Marcus King test-flew it in the mountains of southern France.
Read the full review in Issue 219 (May 2021)
You might also like
-
Gin say their new lightweight high-B offers better climb, better glide and better pitch stability then the original, and it weighs just 3.7kg in the S
Read more
-
Marcus King flew the Way Gliders’ EN B+ Ruby, their first cross-country wing, in the south of France. This is his First-Look video
Read more
-
The new R-Light from Triple Seven is the lightweight version of the Rook 3 and, “a wing that is made for aerial adventure”
Read more
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£3.30
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£4.95
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£5.75
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK