Video: Mike Küng’s 7117m Head Over world record

Thursday 23 January, 2020

On 21st January 2020, Mike Küng leaped into the world record books again, with a 7,117m Head Over jump from a hot air balloon over Achensee, with a Phi Allegro. 

The record is for the highest Head Over jump, and it was done without any supplementary oxygen (with “no problems”). Head-Over jumps from a balloon basically involve somersaulting head-first out of the basket with the glider already open. Mike likes this kind of exit for the more intense sensations it gives compared to D-bagging, where you drop from underneath the basket with the glider packed in a D-bag. (Mike has the altitude record for this as well: 10,100m, set in 2004).

The conditions on 21 January were “fantastic”, with cloudless skies and endless views – you can see a long way from 7,117m. It was cold though, -25C at 7117m!

Mike has had a long career performing amazing stunts with paragliders. Read his open and honest behind-the-scenes accounts of his ventures, including the 10,100m record, in his book, Legacy.

