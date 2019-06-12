Light, but it can get even lighter. Photo: zooom / Red Bull Content Pool

Porcher Sport is to unveil a new, extra-light paragliding fabric at the Red Bull X-Alps this weekend – weighing just 21 grams per square metre.

This is significantly lower than Porcher’s Skytex 27gsm material already used in many lightweight paragliders.

Porcher said the new “ultra lightweight performance fabric” will be available in 2020.

Skytex 27 is current industry standard for lightweight paragliders, and most of the wings at this year’s Red Bull X-Alps use a lot of it in their construction, including the new Ozone Zeolite – a two-liner that weighs less than 3kg.

Head of Porcher Sport, Oliver Gross, said: “We are very excited to sponsor the Red Bull X-Alps 2019 race for the first time and to see how our materials enhance the athletes’ performances this year.

“This is truly one of the toughest physical races in the world and one that requires robust yet super-lightweight materials.

“I am proud to confirm that our Skytex 27 fabric demonstrates this balance and already cannot wait to see the lighter 21gsm version in action in 2020!”